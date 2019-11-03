× Benioff/Weiss out and new Mandalorian trailer review

As we suspected in recent weeks, the Game Of Thrones producer duo of David Benioff & D.B. Weiss have officially dropped out of their commitments to create the next STAR WARS trilogy. What does this mean for the future of Star Wars films and the franchise in general? We provide our insight and observations. The Mandalorian debuts in just a couple of weeks and a new trailer dropped this week! We go through the entire thing shot-by-shot and analyze everything. And, we have audio highlights from Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni from a recent Mandalorian media junket for the upcoming Disney+ series. Swank’s Halloween costume leads to a discussion about the legitimacy of Star Wars trailer reaction videos and all the tears shed over it. Plus, a little Trick or Treat talk for your post-Halloween enjoyment.