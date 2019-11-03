× An exploration of President Donald Trump’s comments pertaining to Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson

Rick Pearson speaks with Pat Brady of Next Generation Strategies about President Trump’s visit to Chicago and the launch of the formal impeachment inquiry by House Democrats. Pat and Rick take a look at various comments President Trump made during the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition in Chicago; explore a new poll from the Wall Street Journal pertaining to impeaching Trump; and much more.