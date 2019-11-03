× Accident investigator talks the future of airline safety

March marks six years since the MH 370 crash. To this day, no information about what happened has been found. David Soucie, famed accident investigator joins the Matt Bubala Show says he’s surprised that “not a lot has been done” to figure out how plane accidents like this don’t happen again. Soucie says that there are still airlines that can go hours without communication of a constant stream of data because it is more expensive. Soucie helps listeners break down those numbers and talks about some upcoming projects. For more information, visit Soucie’s work here.