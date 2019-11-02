× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/2/19: Apple tries out entertainment, Packed With Purpose gives back, & shifts in the alcohol industry

Amy Guth discusses business news of the week with reporters and business leaders across the country.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Wall Street Journal reporter breaks down the launch of Apple TV+ and how, despite their dominance, the company is still seen by many as an underdog.

Segment 2: (At 7:03) Amy and producer Griffin discuss the troubles at co-working space WeWork that lead to the firing of their CEO, and what will happen with the 1 million square feet that they occupy in Chicago.

Segment 3: (At 17:28) Packed With Purpose founder Leeatt Rothschild talks about how to start and grow a company and how to give corporate gifts.

Segment 4: (At 26:00) Amy and Griffin look at some of the changes that have hit the alcohol and tobacco industries in the past year.