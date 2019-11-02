Wintrust Business Lunch 11/2/19: Apple tries out entertainment, Packed With Purpose gives back, & shifts in the alcohol industry

Posted 3:23 PM, November 2, 2019, by

Crain's Daily Gist host Amy Guth (Crain's photo)

Amy Guth discusses business news of the week with reporters and business leaders across the country.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Wall Street Journal reporter breaks down the launch of Apple TV+ and how, despite their dominance, the company is still seen by many as an underdog.

Segment 2: (At 7:03) Amy and producer Griffin discuss the troubles at co-working space WeWork that lead to the firing of their CEO, and what will happen with the 1 million square feet that they occupy in Chicago.

Segment 3: (At 17:28) Packed With Purpose founder Leeatt Rothschild talks about how to start and grow a company and how to give corporate gifts.

Segment 4: (At 26:00) Amy and Griffin look at some of the changes that have hit the alcohol and tobacco industries in the past year.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.