White Sox Weekly 11/02/19: Aj Pierzynski discusses Nationals winning World Series, getting Hawk Harrelson in the Hall Of Fame, and more…

Baseball season is officially over for the 2019 season. As the Washington Nationals celebrate their first world title, White Sox fans are hoping to see the legendary Hawk Harrelson possibly inducted into the Baseball Hall Of Fame in December. Hawk, along with Cubs play-by-play voice Pat Hughes, were among the eight finalists announced Friday for the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award, presented annually for excellence in broadcasting.

To talk about Hawk and a variety of baseball related topics, Aj Pierzynski joins Mark Carman to discuss his relationship with the former broadcaster, some of his memories from 2005, and more.