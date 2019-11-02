Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) is pushed out of bounds by Northwestern defensive back Greg Newsome II, center, and linebacker Chris Bergin, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Recap: Iowa 20 – Northwestern 0 – 10/26/19
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) is pushed out of bounds by Northwestern defensive back Greg Newsome II, center, and linebacker Chris Bergin, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Northwestern Wildcats vs. Iowa Hawkeyes – October 26, 2019