Quest For Gold – Episode 15: U.S. Women’s Hockey Player Megan Bozek of Buffalo Grove ‘We are trying to fight for something bigger than ourselves’

Posted 10:00 AM, November 2, 2019, by , Updated at 10:01AM, November 2, 2019

United States defender Megan Bozek skates during the first period of a IIHF Women's World Championship semifinal hockey tournament game against Germany, Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Plymouth, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

On this week’s Quest for Gold:

Steph Curry broke his hand, what’ll that mean for his Olympic aspirations?

The USWNT has a new coach, and he’s already thinking about Japan.  So is Alex Morgan.

Tiger Wood’s Olympic hopes just got a boost.

And we talk with Buffalo Grove native, and 2014 silver medal Olympian Megan Bozek.  She was in town last month for a Women’s Hockey Showcase, featuring dozens of Olympic and upcoming women’s hockey superstars.  She talks about playing in the Olympics, growing women’s hockey, and her own Quest for Gold in 2022.

