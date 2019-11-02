× Quest For Gold – Episode 15: U.S. Women’s Hockey Player Megan Bozek of Buffalo Grove ‘We are trying to fight for something bigger than ourselves’

On this week’s Quest for Gold:

Steph Curry broke his hand, what’ll that mean for his Olympic aspirations?

The USWNT has a new coach, and he’s already thinking about Japan. So is Alex Morgan.

Tiger Wood’s Olympic hopes just got a boost.

And we talk with Buffalo Grove native, and 2014 silver medal Olympian Megan Bozek. She was in town last month for a Women’s Hockey Showcase, featuring dozens of Olympic and upcoming women’s hockey superstars. She talks about playing in the Olympics, growing women’s hockey, and her own Quest for Gold in 2022.