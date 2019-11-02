× Ji Suk Yi 11/2/19: The Found Footage Festival, a change in Chicago’s eviction courts, & the beginning of the holidays

Ji Suk Yi fills in for John Williams, discussing the end of a long Halloween season and the beginning of the holiday season. Joe Pickett and Nick Preuer from the Found Footage Festival join her to preview their show tonight at the Music Box Theatre. Maya Dukmasova from the Chicago Reader explains a change in Chicago’s eviction court system and how it will affect landlord/tenant disputes. Plus, Meals on Wheels Chicago board president Amy McCarty discusses how to best help the less fortunate around this time of year.