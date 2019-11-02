× Featured Co-Host: Managing Partner of Lightbank Victor Pascucci | Startup Showcase: Tallyfy & Status Money

On the show today Scott is then joined with the Managing Partner of Lightbank, Victor Pascucci III to ride shotgun. Victor is a venture capitalist with 19+ years of broad professional experience. Top decile performing track record. Extensive fin-tech (insur-tech, banking & wealth management) investing and financial services track record. Diverse background with Fortune 130 and early-stage venture companies. Complementary leadership roles in corporate strategy and as general counsel and Lightbank is a no-nonsense approach to venture capital.

On the latter half of the show, Scott kicks off the Startup Showcase by talking with the the CEO of Tallyfy, Amit Kothari. Tallyfy lets you document and track your recurring processes by putting all your procedures and how-to’s in one place – it makes decisions easy and helps your team deliver consistently amazing outcomes. Next Scott chats with the CEO of Status Money Majd Maksad. Status Money privately connects you with peers so you can share financial tips and insights, compare finances, and intelligently manage your money. You can even earn cash rewards while improving your finances!

To invest in Tallyfy click here. To invest in Status Money click here.