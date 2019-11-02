× Emily Detwiler Shares Traditions at “The Jack” and Excitement for KCBS in 2020!

Kansas City BBQ Society CEO Emily Detwiler joins Dane live “On The Road” from The Jack Daniel’s World Championship BBQ Invitational. Hear as Emily shares the history and traditions of the World’s most prestigious BBQ competition and the important role KCBS has played since the beginning. Listen as Emily talks about her new role as CEO and the excitement building for projects and initiatives coming in 2020, as well as KCBS expanding presence and competitions in countries around the world!

For more information on contests, events and membership go to www.kcba.us.