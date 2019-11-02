× Chris Lilly on Tour, TV and Judging The Jack!

BBQ Hall of Famer and man behind Big Bob Gibson’s , Chris Lilly joins Dane “On The Road” LIVE from The Jack Daniel’s World Championship BBQ Invitational. Hear as Chris shares his experience judging The Jack, thoughts on the competition and recent travels to Hawaii, Ireland and the Hangout Oyster Cook-off coming up. Listen as Chris fills us in on his expanding television work, AND listen in for a cameo with friend and fellow Food Network star Patrick Neeley.

For more information and to keep up with Chris’ adventures follow him @ChrisLillybbq on all platforms.