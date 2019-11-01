× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/1/9: Jobs Report, Holiday Shopping Trends & Chicago’s Newest (Old) Restaurant

Steve Bertand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the better than expected jobs report released earlier today to the holiday shopping trends we will see starting very soon.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Mark Hamrick, Sr. Economic Analyst at Bankrate.com, reviewed the new jobs report and some responsible money management tips to keep in mind as the historic economic rebuild continues into it’s 11th year.

Segment 2: (At 10:19) Colin Morris, Director of Product Management at Adobe Analytics, previewed the upcoming shopping season with a huge increase in money that consumers are expected to spend (so you might want to revisit those tips from Mark…).

Segment 3: (At 17:48) Suzie Miller, Owner of BOARD30 Northbrook, explained the challenges of starting a small business and staying in business through an year and shared her strategy on how to continue to grow.

Segment 4: (At 26:43) Dalton Barker, Consumer Products, Retail and Restaurant Reporter at Crain’s, shared the update with a city favorite restaurant that is coming back with some powerhouse backers such as Alinea and Lettuce Entertain You.