Run! Not because of leftover Halloween frights or to work off that leftover Halloween candy. But because there are several running events in the area this weekend. Regardless of your plans, Lauren Lapka reminds us that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you travel.

ALL WEEKEND (11/1-11/3)

Chicago Humanities Festival

· The Chicago Humanities Festival connects people to the ideas that shape and define us, and promotes the lifelong exploration of what it means to be human.

We present smart and entertaining programming about ideas that matter. We shape ideas, helping our audiences see the world differently. We help them challenge the boundaries of contemporary knowledge and culture. We help them understand what it means to be human.

Different events at different times throughout the weekend

https://chicagohumanities.org/attend/

Universoul Circus

Washington Park

Includes Caribbean dance, acrobats, African clowns, and extreme motorsports

Fri shows: 10:30am and 7pm

Sat shows: 12pm, 4pm, 7:30pm

Sun show: 12:30pm

https://www.universoulcircus.com/tix

Chicago International Tea Festival

Holiday Inn Mart Plaza

Price $25-$45 depending on how many days

a new yearly event dedicated to expanding the specialty tea community in the greater Chicago region. This event is designed for the novice tea aficionado as well as the expert. There will be free informative presentations about tea, tea culture and health by local tea merchants as well as national and international experts. Free tea tastings will be provided all day long. Swag bags with samples and coupons will be given out to the first 1300 attendees and there will be a daily door prize giveaway.

Sculpture Objects Functional Art and Design Fair (SOFA)

Curated art exposition of design, fine art, and decorative art

Navy Pier

Fri/Sat 11-7 Sun 12-6

https://www.sofaexpo.com/

Chicago International Children’s Film Festival

Billed as North America’s largest film festival for children

Showcases the best in culturally diverse non-violent value affirming new cinema for kids

https://festival.facets.org/schedule-2019

FRIDAY

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Chicago Philharmonic performs its score live, with a costume contest

Auditorium Theatre

7:30pm

Tickets start at $30

https://tickets.auditoriumtheatre.org/production/2468/nightmare-before-christmas/

Marwen Art Fair 2019

Individual tickets, on sale now at the website, include an open bar and heavy hors d'oeuvres at this event taking place from 7-10 p.m. Art Fair features three floors of artwork by Marwen students, teaching artists, alumni, and staff — all for sale through a silent auction. Proceeds from each sale benefit both the artist and Marwen's free programs for Chicago youth from under-resourced communities and schools.

$40

https://chicago.metromix.com/events/mmxchi-art-fair-2019-chicago-20191101-event#hf6WQU1lLHP5x2RG.99

Columbia Yacht Club 12th Annual Charity Art Gala

Artists for Harmony will host its 12th Annual, Day of the Dead-inspired Art Gala at the beautiful Columbia Yacht Club in Chicago. On display will be fine art from some of Chicago’s own, including AFH President Michael Trulis, along with a silent auction and raffle. All of the art and auction items featured make great gifts, and can usually be obtained at bargain prices. All of this in one of the most unique and scenic locations in downtown Chicago: The Columbia Yacht Club, with all proceeds benefiting high need schools in the Chicago area.

$60

Annual Nocturna All Hallows’ Eve Ball

DJ Scary Lady Sarah

Big costume contest up on stage, GlitterGuts live Photo Booth, performance by Sindy Vicious, vendors, treats for all, DJ Scary Lady Sarah spinning dark dance music all night long, & much more!

11:45pm / 18+ / $15. in costume ($18. without)

https://www.facebook.com/events/392948138294984

Zombie Prom Halloween Dance Party

9-11pm

Dress up as your favorite character to learn the Thriller dance routine

Costume contest and BYOB

Duet Dance Studio in Chicago

$25

https://duetdancestudio.com/byob-dance-classes/2014/10/31/byob-zombie-prom

Bulls play the Pistons

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

Wilder Mansion Holiday Market

Arts, crafts, and seasonal gifts

Historic Elmhurst Mansion

Free

Fri 4-9

Sat 10-4

https://www.rglmarketingforthearts.com/holiday-market.php

SATURDAY

UNO Carrera De Los Muertos/Race of the Dead 5k

8am-10am

The Pilsen neighborhood, located in the Lower West Side of Chicago, is steeped in history. Once an Eastern European immigrant enclave, glimpses of the Old World are still visible as baroque-style architectural buildings stand strong along Ashland Avenue and 18th Street. The neighborhood now boasts a unique, undeniable mix of Mexican culture and modern artistry. Walk down 18th to discover a fusion of authentic restaurants, tortillerias, mercados and local panaderias alongside boutiques, bars and clubs. Lively art galleries, colorful murals and street art can be found throughout the community. No other community in Chicago is as vibrant as Pilsen for hosting a 5k run!

5K Run/Walk - Timed (Personalized Bib Deadline is 10/02/2019): USD 50.00

5K Run/Walk - Adult Untimed: USD 35.00

5K Run/Walk - Youth Untimed: USD 30.00

Community Festival Day with the Chicago Architecture Biennial

Noon

Learn about architecture and design through hands-on creative activities for families with children ages 5-12. Draw and build with the Chicago Architecture Biennial and partner Chicago Architecture

Center.

Free

Wow Bao Eating Championships

Water Tower Place

2pm

Ten competitors who have won their semi-final heats will gather once more to see how many bao they can chow in two minutes for their chance to win FREE BAO for a year!

http://www.wowbao.com/

Arts of Life 11th Annual Charitable Chili Cook-off

5pm-8

· Join us in celebrating 11 years of heartburn with celebrity guest Doug Sohn (aka Hot Doug). 20+ delicious chilis (including vegetarian), beer, Virtue Cider, and Black Dog Gelato await you. Gather your appetites and your friends for this annual community-building event. All proceeds support our artists’ creative practices and professional development.

General Admission – $20 in advance | $25 at the door.

Super Chili Fan – $35 VIP – $50

https://artsoflife.org/events/2019cco/

Harmony for H.O.P.E.S 2019 A Musical Benefit for Chicago HOPES for Kids

7PM

Silvie’s Lounge

Chicago H.O.P.E.S. for Kids puts tutors in the homeless shelters to engage youths who can lose from 3-6 months of school progress due to experiencing homelessness. On , we are throwing our second Harmony for HOPES which will be hosted by the Chicago Staple, Tickets are $22 advance and $25 at the door, 21+, Cash Bar. Doors open at 7 pm. Come out for some Indie Rock, Top 40s, Blues Rock, and Soul music with bands: Soft Ledges, Red Card, and She's So Quiet. There will also be a “Spirits” raffle, where lucky winners can take home a drinkable prize. JOIN US!! Help us promote positive change in these deserving kids' lives by expanding our organization to help more kids experiencing homelessness.

Tickets here: https://bit.ly/2VFX3qZMore information https://www.facebook.com/HOPESMusicalBenefit/

Taste of Donuts

10-3

Samples from 15 doughnut and coffee partners at Morgans on Fulton

$30-35

https://www.tasteofdonuts.com/

Nobody Sleeps at the Monsters Disco Ball

7pm

Open bar, appetizers, live theatrical performances, a haunted forest, and DJ dance music.

Zagone Studios in Melrose Park

$50

http://www.nobody-sleeps.com/

Sebastian Maniscalco @ United Center

9pm

Prices vary

Jerry Seinfeld @ Chicago Theatre

9:30pm

Prices vary

Judah and the Lion @ Aragon Ballroom

7:30pm

Chicago Halloween Black Pearl-Pier Pressure Yacht Party

11pm

From the creators of Pier Pressure... Halloween Night! Saturday, November 2nd, 2019-- Prepare for the ultimate Halloween party cruise that will be transformed into a haunting Titanic, filled with over 600 party people raised from the dead of the historic Titanic that sank hundreds of years ago.

that will be transformed into a haunting Titanic, filled with over 600 party people raised from the dead of the historic Titanic that sank hundreds of years ago. Price: $25 - $149

National Bison Day (Bison Crawl)

The Bison Crawl has expanded this year to include the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, the Pullman National Monument & more. Here is a digital map of the Bison Crawl showing how it goes all the way west to LaSalle & south to the Illinois State Museum: https://tinyurl.com/y53gzo4f.

At Midewin, where there is a herd of conservation bison, we will host nature hikes with Chicago-based The Wetlands Initiative; hikes to look for the bison here and we will celebrate new bison viewing scopes. Activities at Midewin and at all of the sites are online, here: https://tinyurl.com/y4l78pg4.

The purpose of the Bison Crawl is to provide public education about the ecological and historical importance of bison, America’s National Mammal. Throughout the “Prairie State,” host sites will provide programs to raise awareness of how bison relate to prairie.

For your WEBSITE : In time for National Bison Day, the USDA Forest Service is releasing b-roll video for reporters to download for use in news stories: https://tinyurl.com/y367ynqj.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

SUNDAY

Second Chance 4 Pets Network Pancake Breakfast & Bazaar

8am

Second Chance 4 Pets Network will host a Pancake Breakfast and

Bazaar on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. John Panel Room, 1844 Lincoln Avenue in Whiting, IN.

Breakfast will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, a variety of toppings,

sausage, orange juice and coffee.

Start your Christmas shopping early at the Bazaar. The bazaar will include pet-related items, Second Chance 4 Pets Network apparel and Mary Kay products.

Tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased at the door or by calling JoAnn Palko at 219-771-6768.

The AntiCruelty Society’s High Rise Dogs Workshop

2pm

Join us for The Anti-Cruelty Society's High Rise Dogs workshop to make high rise living a positive experience for you & your dog! Led by professional dog trainer and educator Judit Arroyo, CPDT-KA, we focus on building a positive training foundation for dogs, proactive ways to mitigate potential problems, & lifestyle changes to positively impact both you & your dog's quality of life. No prior experience necessary. No dogs please-this is a workshop for owners only. Landlords are welcome!

$5

Jurassic World Live @ Allstate arena

Hot Chocolate 5k/15k

Will close streets through Grant Park, downtown, and through the south loop and near south side.

https://www.hotchocolate15k.com/chicago

HALLOWEEN

Basement of the Dead (aurora)

Statesville Haunted Prison & City of the Dead (Joliet)

Bengtson’s Pumpkin Fest (Homer Glen)

Spooky spots to grab drinks

https://blockclubchicago.org/2019/10/22/11-haunted-spots-in-chicago-and-where-to-eat-and-drink-after-visiting-them/