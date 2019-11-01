× TV Legend Henry Winkler from HBO’s ‘Barry, TV Classic ‘Happy Days’ and Author Lin Oliver: ’Alien Superstar’, Kids Reading for Fun, Glamour of Hollywood is Manufactured, Struggles of Dyslexia

TV legend and children’s book author Henry Winkler along with producer and author Lin Oliver join WGN Radio’s Dave Plier in studio to talk about their writing partnership and new book ‘Alien Superstar’, Henry’s struggles with dyslexia and the inspiration behind their Hank Zipzer book series, the upcoming season of HBO’s ‘Barry’ and what character is he recognized most.