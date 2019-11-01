TV Legend Henry Winkler from HBO’s ‘Barry, TV Classic ‘Happy Days’ and Author Lin Oliver: ’Alien Superstar’, Kids Reading for Fun, Glamour of Hollywood is Manufactured, Struggles of Dyslexia

Posted 10:18 PM, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 09:03PM, November 1, 2019

PHOTO: Dave Plier and Henry Winkler in the PPG Paints Greenroom at WGN Radio in Chicago.

TV legend and children’s book author Henry Winkler along with producer and author Lin Oliver join WGN Radio’s Dave Plier in studio to talk about their writing partnership and new book ‘Alien Superstar’, Henry’s struggles with dyslexia and the inspiration behind their Hank Zipzer book series, the upcoming season of HBO’s ‘Barry’ and what character is he recognized most.

