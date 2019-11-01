× This is History: Tomb of the Union Soldier, Bob Trendler and The WGN Orchestra, The Civil Rights Act of 1960, 50 Years of ‘Sesame Street’

Dave Plier, Dave Schwan, Roger Badesch and Brian Noonan talk history including when Congress formed the U.S. Marine Corps, President Harding dedicated Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, bandleader Bob Trendler took over the WGN Radio Orchestra in 1941, the premiere of ‘Rocky & His Friends’, the US Senate passes the landmark Civil Rights Bill, the debuts of TV’s ‘Sesame Street’ and ‘Wonder Woman’ and Paul McCartney releases “Wonderful Christmas”.