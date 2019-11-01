× The Opening Bell 11/1/19: Your Financial Week in Review

The Federal Reserve announced yet another rate cut this week, but Steve Grzanich asked yet again, “is this as low as rates will get?” Paul Nolte (SVP at Kingsview Asset Management) explained why the Fed’s detailed outlook on the economy is different from other announcements from this year and what it means for consumers moving forward. (At 13:41) Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) then recapped the aviation news from Capitol Hill after the Boeing CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, got grilled on the company’s plan to fix their 737 Max airplane while also touching on why certain airlines are claiming their companies are “more green” than they really are.