The John Williams NewsClick: Does Daylight Saving Time make you fall behind?

Posted 5:21 PM, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 05:20PM, November 1, 2019

Custodian Ray Keen inspects a clock face before changing the time on the 100-year-old clock atop the Clay County Courthouse Saturday, March 8, 2014, in Clay Center, Kan. Americans will set their clocks 60 minutes forward before heading to bed Saturday night, but daylight saving time officially starts Sunday at 2 a.m. local time.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.