The Definitive Story of the Movie Palace: A Century of the American Film Experience

Posted 10:17 PM, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 09:07PM, November 1, 2019

PHOTO: Dplier/Retailfirst/SS87128179SDENG, Chicago Theatre interior on October 6, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. Built in 1921, Chicago Theatre was the flagship for the B&K group and was listed as a Chicago Landmark in 1983.

Dave Plier talks to filmmaker April Wright about her new documentary on the definitive story of The Movie Palace… including all iconic movie houses in Chicago… large, elaborately decorated movie theaters built between the 1910s and the 1940s…  it’s debuting here in Chicago on November 12th at the Music Box Theater.

 

