The Chicago Way, John Kass (11/01/19): How many ‘wired up’ politicians does it take to appease Uncle RICO’s appetite for indictments?

FILE - In this June 10, 2013 file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan speaks to reporters in Chicago. The Legislative Ethics Commission voted Thursday, July 25, 2013, to investigate whether Madigan and fellow Democratic state Reps. Luis Arroyo and Elizabeth Hernandez interfered with personnel matters at the Metra commuter rail agency. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

The Chicago Way: Ep. 220 (11/01/19): John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by the Chicago Tribune reporter covering the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse Jason Meisner with another incredible update about numerous ongoing federal investigations into Illinois’ political hijinx. This week, it’s state Rep. Luis Arroyo being brought up federal bribery charges after he was allegedly caught on a wire (probably worn by state Sen. Link) handing Lake County state Sen. Terry Link a $2,500 check for supporting sweepstakes gambling legislation.

