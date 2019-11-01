× The Chicago Way, John Kass (11/01/19): How many ‘wired up’ politicians does it take to appease Uncle RICO’s appetite for indictments?

The Chicago Way: Ep. 220 (11/01/19): John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by the Chicago Tribune reporter covering the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse Jason Meisner with another incredible update about numerous ongoing federal investigations into Illinois’ political hijinx. This week, it’s state Rep. Luis Arroyo being brought up federal bribery charges after he was allegedly caught on a wire (probably worn by state Sen. Link) handing Lake County state Sen. Terry Link a $2,500 check for supporting sweepstakes gambling legislation.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3693280/3693280_2019-11-01-162720.64kmono.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @jmetr22b Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here