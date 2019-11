× “The Amazing Race” host Phil Keoghan wants to see if Chicago is “Tough As Nails” for his new show

Phil Keoghan, best known for hosting the U.S. version of The Amazing Race on CBS, joins Pete McMurray to talk about his brand new show “Tough As Nails”. He’s calling out the country’s most hard working individuals to take on challenges that relate to the workforce. Think you have what it takes? Listen in and find out!