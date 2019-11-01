× Steve Cochran Full Show 11.01.19 | Leftover Halloween Candy

The Chicago Teachers strike is finally over and students were able to go back to class today. The show starts off with the Top 6 at 6, followed by Lou’s First Call. Northwestern Coach, Pat Fitzgerald previews tomorrow nights Northwestern vs. Indiana game, and Bears Hall of Famer, Dan Hampton talks about the upcoming Bears game against the Eagles. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment, Joe Trost joins the show to talk about the latest updates on the IHSA board hearing appeal to allow CPS cross country runners back in state playoff. Plus, comedian Taylor Tomlinson from Netflix’s The Lineup joins in studio.

Listen to the podcast here: