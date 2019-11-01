× Stay Tuned, Rock on TV: New Multi-Sensory and Multimedia Exhibit at the Museum of Broadcast Communications

Susy Schultz, Executive Director of The Museum of Broadcast Communications, joins Dave Plier to talk about the new STAY TUNED: ROCK ON TV exhibit. From The Ed Sullivan Show to The Voice, rock and roll has shaped television (and vice versa). This new exhibit tells the story of how TV launched rock’s iconic stars, brought them into our homes, kept them in the spotlight and connected them to us with music and visual imagery. This new multi-sensory and multimedia exhibit brings archival footage, original artifacts and in-depth interviews to our visitors… creating a fun, educational, intergenerational experience that connects the early days of rock and TV to its ongoing evolution. For tickets, visit museum.tv.