FILE--In this March 26, 2019, file photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks during a news conference after prosecutors abruptly dropped all charges against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, abandoning the case barely five weeks after he was accused of lying to police about being the target of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago. Johnson was chosen to lead the department after his predecessor was fired when video was released showing a white police officer fatally shoot unarmed black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times. Johnson said he was angry and offended that another black man would exploit racial divisions for his own gain. He called Smollett's case a "scar that Chicago didn't earn and certainly didn't deserve" and said the actor should apologize. When charges were dropped, Johnson said Smollett still owes the city an apology and that he should have been willing to prove his innocence. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)
Police Sargent Pete Koconis: “It takes 12 months to get DNA” to prosecute
Police Sargent Pete Koconis joins Anna Davlantes to describe the latest on detective work in Chicago, especially when it comes to the city’s gun violence and crime rate. And, Sargent Koconis responds to President Trump’s criticism of CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson.