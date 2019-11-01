× Dr. Kevin Most: Some become much more depressed with less sunlight than those with “Winter blues”

Dr. Kevin Most, the chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, joins Anna Davlantes to describe some of the adverse effects of the “fall-back” time change, which many know as Daylight Savings Time. Dr. Most recommends a light therapy lamp designed specifically to remedy Seasonal Affective Disorder, along with a regular dose of Vitamin D.