Dr. Kevin Most: Some become much more depressed with less sunlight than those with “Winter blues”

Posted 5:00 PM, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 04:59PM, November 1, 2019

In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 photo, Dan LaMoore wipes down a Shinola clock at Electric Time Co., in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, when clocks are set back one hour. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Dr. Kevin Most, the chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, joins Anna Davlantes to describe some of the adverse effects of the “fall-back”  time change, which many know as Daylight Savings Time. Dr. Most recommends a light therapy lamp designed specifically to remedy Seasonal Affective Disorder, along with a regular dose of Vitamin D.

