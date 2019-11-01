× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben on Apple TV Plus: “It’s sort of a mixed bag of TV shows”

Alexander Zalben is the managing editor of Decider.com. He joins the Bill and Wendy show every Friday to discuss the latest news in television and entertainment. This week, Apple’s big bet on TV went live early on Friday morning with four shows: “The Morning Show,” “See,” “For All Mankind,” “Dickinson,” and “Oprah’s Book Club,” and much more. Alex gives us an honest review of the new streaming services and he said overall it’s a mixed bag. Other shows to look out for this week include “The Little Mermaid Live” on ABC and “His Dark Materials.”

