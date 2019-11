× Chicago Tribune’s Heidi Stevens & Psychologist Dr. John Duffy: Phones become a “barrier to easy conversation”

Chicago Tribune’s Heidi Stevens and Psychologist Dr. John Duffy join Anna Davlantes to talk about a number of parenting questions, including the right age at which to buy your child a phone, and the right amount of screen time. Plus, parents collectively want to know what this quickly growing TikTok app is that teens and younger are using.