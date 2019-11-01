× Bill and Wendy Full Show 11.1.19: Post Halloween shenanigans

Families Anonymous member Barry Z joined us at the top of the show to discuss the organization’s mission. Andrew Rea, creator and of the hugely successful YouTube Show, Binging with Babish, talks about his new highly anticipated cookbook. Bill has a list of celebrities with strange phobias. Plus, Alexander Zalben from Decider.com has our weekly update in the world of television.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.