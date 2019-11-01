Barry Z on Families Anonymous

Posted 2:39 PM, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 04:14PM, November 1, 2019

Bill and Wendy with Barry Z from Families Anonymous. (WGN Radio)

Families Anonymous is a 12 step fellowship program for the families and friends who have known a feeling of desperation concerning the destructive behavior of someone very near to them, whether caused by drugs, alcohol, or related behavioral problems. Families Anonymous member Barry Z describes how the program was established national and locally and the steps they take to aide people. Barry also explains the different programs they offer and how people can sign up for their upcoming convention in Chicago.

Event: 41st Annual Chicagoland Families Anonymous Convention: Journey of Recovery

Date: Sunday, November 3rd, 2019 from 8 AM to 3 PM

Location: AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center – Conference Center

7435 W. Talcott Avenue, Chicago, IL 60631

Phone: 847-795-8320

Email: fachicagoland@aol.com

For more information about Families Anonymous in Chicago, visit  www.fachicago.org.

