Are Airlines As Green As They Say They Are?

The big airline news of the week came from Capitol Hill as Boeing CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, testified about the 737 Max airline crashes and the company’s plan for fixing the planes, but Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) explained to Steve Grzanich that despite Muilenburg taking full responsibility for the situation, he questions if the plane will ever fly again. Brian then shifted to the public perception of some of these airlines that claim they are bettering their operations for the sake of the environment, but a lot of these claims are without standing.