Andrew Rea on “Binging with Babish: 100 Recipes Recreated from Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows”

Andrew Rea, creator of the hugely successful YouTube show Binging with Babish, joins Bill and Wendy to discuss his new cookbook, Binging with Babish: 100 Recipes Recreated from Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows. Andrew discusses his passion for teaching and experimenting in the kitchen, his love for the film industry, his favorite dishes to cook, and much more.

Andrew will be in Chicago on Friday, November 1st at 7:00pm at Anderson’s Bookshop in La Grange.

Anderson’s Bookshop is located at 26 S. La Grange Rd., La Grange (708) 582-6353.

Tickets are available exclusively at www.andrewreaandersons.brownpapertickets.com.

