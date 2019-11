× After The Bell: The Jobs Report Is On Fire (Adding 128,000 New Jobs)

One of the last job reports for 2019 and this one knocked it out of the park. Steve Grzanich and Paul Nolte (SVP at Kingsview Asset Management) recapped the report that detailed the addition of 128,000 jobs last month despite retail woes and striking workers. The two looked forward to the trends that made the report shine so brightly.