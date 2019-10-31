× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/31/19: Twitter Bans Political Ads, Blowing Through Inheritances, & Outcome Health Updates

Steve Bertand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from Twitter’s justification to ban political ads, to resolving life’s thorniest money issues from The Moneyist.

Segment 1: (At 00:00) Ian Sherr, Editor-at-Large at CNET, shared some Halloween fun kids can have with Amazon Alexa devices, why Twitter is deciding to ban political ads on it’s site and much more.

Segment 2: (At 16:01) Quentin Fottrell, Personal Finance Editor and The Moneyist Columnist, sorted through his latest columns from the Moneyist including a situation where parents are worried about their daughter blowing through an entire inheritance of $1.6 million dollars among other stories.

Segment 3: (At 25:06) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, looked back at the highs and lows of the former Chicago unicorn startup, Outcome Health, and how the federal investigations are showing some really dismal numbers for the company today.