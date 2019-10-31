× Will “Terminator: Dark Fate” bring back the glory of past “Terminator” films? Richard Roeper has the review right here!

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s film releases:

“Terminator: Dark Fate”- Arnold Schwarzenegger & Linda Hamilton return for a “Terminator” sequel that’s a direct follow-up to the original two films.

“Motherless Brooklyn”- Edward Norton write, directs, and stars in a 1950s murder mystery.

“Harriet”- Cynthia Erivo stars in the first biopic of Harriet Tubman.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3693124/3693124_2019-11-01-012724.64kmono.mp3

