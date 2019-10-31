Ursula Bielski on Chicago’s haunted history, connecting with spirits, Richard Crowe, and more…

Posted 3:50 PM, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 03:49PM, October 31, 2019

Chicago Hauntings Ursula Bielski at the Insidious: Chapter 3 Trailer Launch Event, at The Vic Theatre on Tuesday, March 17, 2015 in Chicago. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)

Looking for something scary to do this Halloween season? Ursula Bielski is an author, paranormal researcher, and founder of Chicago  Haunting Tours. She joined the Bill and Wendy show over the phone to talk about Chicago’s spookiest haunted sites, connecting with ghosts and spirits, her experience with Richard Crowe, and more.

For more information on Chicago Hauntings Tours, visit www.chicagohauntings.com

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.