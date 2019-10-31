TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | Apple TV+ premieres, Castle Rock season 2 and more

Posted 5:41 AM, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 05:30AM, October 31, 2019

From left, cast members Alfre Woodard, Jason Momoa and Nesta Cooper pose together at the premiere of the Apple TV+ series "See," at the Regency Village Theatre, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Nick and Dan convene for their bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

This time, Dan shares his thoughts on the first slate of shows for the new Apple TV+ streaming service, season 2 of the Stephen King anthology series Castle Rock and what to expect from the HBO Max launch next year.

You can read all of Dan’s thoughts over at The Fien Print and follow him on Twitter for all your TV news.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.