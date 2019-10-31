Thought Leader David Faller: Breaking Down The British Break Up

Posted 6:11 AM, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 06:10AM, October 31, 2019
David Faller Associated Bank

David Faller (SVP of Capital Market at Associated Bank)

The latest update from the other side of the pond is nothing we haven’t seen before. Steve Grzanich and  David Faller (SVP of Capital Markets at Associated Bank) recapped the decision to push back the Brexit deadline to next year on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation along with another voting session in December, but they wonder, will this exit ever happen? They also discussed the strength of the U.S. economy through out this process and what we should be focusing on, which is the performance of our American companies.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.