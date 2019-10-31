× Thought Leader David Faller: Breaking Down The British Break Up

The latest update from the other side of the pond is nothing we haven’t seen before. Steve Grzanich and David Faller (SVP of Capital Markets at Associated Bank) recapped the decision to push back the Brexit deadline to next year on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation along with another voting session in December, but they wonder, will this exit ever happen? They also discussed the strength of the U.S. economy through out this process and what we should be focusing on, which is the performance of our American companies.