× The Top Five@5 (10/31/19): The Chicago teachers strike is over, Emilia Clarke reveals who left the coffee cup on-set in ‘GOT’ episode, a Utah family goes too far with Halloween decorations, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, October 31st, 2019:

The Chicago teachers strike is over, as CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union reach a tentative contract agreement. Mayor Lightfoot says she’s learned a lot over the past couple of days. “Game of Thrones” actress Emilia Clarke reveals who mistakenly left a coffee cup on the set that was aired during the final season of the hit HBO show. Kim Kardashian West unveils her Halloween costume for 2019, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3693121/3693121_2019-11-01-004421.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!