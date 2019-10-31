The Top Five@5 (10/31/19): The Chicago teachers strike is over, Emilia Clarke reveals who left the coffee cup on-set in ‘GOT’ episode, a Utah family goes too far with Halloween decorations, and more…

Posted 7:59 PM, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 07:57PM, October 31, 2019

(Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, October 31st, 2019:

The Chicago teachers strike is over, as CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union reach a tentative contract agreement. Mayor Lightfoot says she’s learned a lot over the past couple of days. “Game of Thrones” actress Emilia Clarke reveals who mistakenly left a coffee cup on the set that was aired during the final season of the hit HBO show. Kim Kardashian West unveils her Halloween costume for 2019, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.