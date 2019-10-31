The Top Five@5 (10/31/19): The Chicago teachers strike is over, Emilia Clarke reveals who left the coffee cup on-set in ‘GOT’ episode, a Utah family goes too far with Halloween decorations, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Thursday, October 31st, 2019:
The Chicago teachers strike is over, as CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union reach a tentative contract agreement. Mayor Lightfoot says she’s learned a lot over the past couple of days. “Game of Thrones” actress Emilia Clarke reveals who mistakenly left a coffee cup on the set that was aired during the final season of the hit HBO show. Kim Kardashian West unveils her Halloween costume for 2019, and more!
