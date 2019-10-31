× The Opening Bell 10/31/19: The Great Lakes Are Still At Risk Of An Asian Carp Invasion

Brexit was pushed off after nearing yet another deadline, leading to Steve Grzanich and this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader, David Faller (SVP of Capital Markets at Associated Bank), wonder if the split will ever happen. The two discussed the way this separation is fizzling down in the eyes of the global economy, while touching on the concerning earnings season here in the U.S. (At 16:39) Andrea Densham (Sr. Director of Conservation Policy at the Shedd Aquarium) then explained what is being done to prevent Asian Carp from entering the Great Lakes and impacting our aquatic ecosystems.