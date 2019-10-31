× The Mincing Rascals 10.31.19: Final day of the Chicago teachers strike, impeachment vote, President Trump’s remarks on Superintendent Eddie Johnson

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune, and Heather Cherone of the Daily Line. They begin by discussing ongoing negotiations between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union. The Rascals move on to discuss the morning’s impeachment House vote. And this time Trumpland goes local, with President Trump having visited with the International Association of Chiefs of Police in Chicago Monday. The Rascals weigh in on the president’s criticism of Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson in his speech that morning. Finally, the group debates whether or not trick-or-treating ought to be postponed due to inclement weather.