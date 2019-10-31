× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.31.19: CTU ends strike, power outages in Illinois, Kelly Leonard, Demetrius Ivory

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Teachers Union help John open the show with their announcement that a negotiation was made, and school is back in session tomorrow. Listeners call in with their input on teachers’ pay during the strike. And on this blizzard-y Halloween, Mr. Fix-It Lou Manfredini has some advice on generators in response to power outages across parts of the Chicagoland area. Second City Executive and “Getting to Yes, And…” Host Kelly Leonard joins the show then to talk about three of his recent podcast guests, who have shed light on history as we see it, and the difference between merit and work ethic. Finally, WGN-TV Meteorologist Demetrius Ivory pops in to tell John and listeners not to panic after this snowy day.