Steve Cochran Full Show 10.31.19 | CTU Strike Continues While Trick or Treating Gets Rescheduled

On this episode, the show starts off with the Top 6 at 6 followed by WGN Radio’s Nick Digilio, to preview this weekends movies. Chuck Todd talks about politics and gloats about the Washington Capitals. Kelly Davis from WGN-TV gives the latest updates on the CTU Strike, and Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer, Former Chairman for the Republican Party, Pat Brady & Eric Adelestein from AL Media join the show to discuss the CPS/CTU and what’s happening in Washington. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment and Nutritionist, Roberta Jenero joins in studio to discuss a healthier way to enjoy Halloween candy. Be sure to listen to her podcast on WGN Radio, Figurefacts For Life.

