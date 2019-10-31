Chicago teachers strike over. School resumes Friday. Five lost days will be made up.

Steve Cochran Full Show 10.31.19 | CTU Strike Continues While Trick or Treating Gets Rescheduled

Posted 1:01 PM, October 31, 2019

On this episode, the show starts off with the Top 6 at 6 followed by WGN Radio’s Nick Digilio, to preview this weekends movies. Chuck Todd talks about politics and gloats about the Washington Capitals.  Kelly Davis from WGN-TV gives the latest updates on the CTU Strike, and Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer, Former Chairman for the Republican Party, Pat Brady & Eric Adelestein from AL Media join the show to discuss the CPS/CTU and what’s happening in Washington. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment and Nutritionist, Roberta Jenero joins in studio to discuss a healthier way to enjoy Halloween candy. Be sure to listen to her podcast on WGN Radio, Figurefacts For Life.

