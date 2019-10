× No Coast Cinema | The Effects of 31 Days of Horror Movies, “JoJo Rabbit” and the Ethics of Satire

This week on No Coast Cinema, Tom and Conor sit down to discuss Conor’s endeavor to watch 31 horror movies for October and the surprising effect it has had on his psyche.

Plus, Tom talks about his experience with “Zombieland: Double Tap”, “The Lighthouse” and “JoJo Rabbit” and whether or not satire and Nazis can really mix.