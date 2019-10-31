Mr. Fix-It Lou Manfredini on generators during Halloween…blizzards

Posted 3:40 PM, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 03:36PM, October 31, 2019

A commuter walks to a bus stop as snow falls, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in Chicago. A wintry storm brought blizzard-like conditions to parts of the Midwest early Monday, grounding hundreds of flights and causing some road traffic chaos as commuters returned to work after the Thanksgiving weekend. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

On this randomly snowy Halloween day, Mr. Fix-It Lou Manfredini joins John Williams to share wisdom on generators, in the midst of a significant power outage in parts of Chicagoland.

