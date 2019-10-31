× Mark Carman Full Show 10.31.19 | Lori Lightfoot Addresses Teachers Strike, Songwriter Bobby Weetz Pens Soulful Song For His Father, Former Chicago Bear Martellus Bennett

Mark Carman is on air for tonight’s Nightside! We start the show on the heels of Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressing the CPS teachers Teachers Strike. Then, Mark Carman calls us former Chicago Bear Martellus Bennett to talk about what he’s been up to since his time on the gridiron. They discuss his time as a Chicago Bear and his thoughts on the current season. Singer/Songwriter Bobby Weetz joins the show to talk about a new song that hit very close to his heart…a song about his father and the soldiers of World War II. And finally, the top 10 costumes for Halloween are run down…did yours make the list?