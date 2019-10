× Kelly Leonard of The Second City and “Getting to Yes, And…” says, “There’s a dearth of…trying to understand across generations”

From the Second City board and WGN Radio podcast, “Getting to Yes, And…”, Kelly Leonard joins John Williams to help distinguish between merit, work ethic and our views on history vs. how it was seen then. That’s after interviews with Yale Law Professor Daniel Markovits, and authors Meghan Daum and Dan Carlin.