× Jarrett Payton on the Bears: “It’s not even about getting to the playoffs or the Super Bowl anymore. It’s just about showing improvement every single week”

It’s still hard to believe that it has been 20 years since Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton passed away from cancer, but his legacy continues to live on. WGN TV’s Jarret Payton joins the show to reflect on his father’s life. He also discussed Mitch Trubisky and his future of the Bears, Matt Nagy’s struggles running the football, and he explains why the Bears could still make a run at the playoffs.

