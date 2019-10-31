× Hoge and Jahns: Week 9 Bears-Eagles, NFL Preview

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns have a few things to discuss before previewing this Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Bears kicker Eddy Piñeiro revealed during the week that he would have preferred the ball in a different spot when he attempted the game-winning kick against the Chargers last week. Hoge and Jahns debate who may have been at fault in not getting the ball where Piñeiro would have liked it. They also talk about Mitchell Trubsiky’s body language and whether he’s being over scrutinized. The guys plays vmoicemails from listeners, make predictions for the game against the Eagles and pick a few more games against the spread at the end of the show.

