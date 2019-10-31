× Have a Merry Halloween from Svengoolie and Jim Roche

Rich Koz (aka Svengoolie) and Jim Roche make their triumphant return to the studio just in time for our Halloween show. They talk about Rich’s remarkable career and life, his latest projects, including the first chapter of “Svengoolie Meets The DC Universe” and the Svengoolie 40th Anniversary Surprise Fan Box. Then, they play a ridiculous game called “The Rocktober Game.”

