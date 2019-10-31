Former Chicago Bear Martellus Bennett: “I Like Jay [Cutler], He’s Funny!”

Posted 12:45 AM, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 11:26PM, October 30, 2019

Chicago Bears tight end Martellus Bennett (83) catches a ball during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 27, 2013, at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Mark Carman calls us former Chicago Bear Martellus Bennett to talk about what he’s been up to since his time on the gridiron.  They discuss his time as a Chicago Bear and his thoughts on the current season.

 

