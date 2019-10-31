× Extension 720 with Jon Hansen Full Show 10-31-19: Tricks and Treats

Tonight on Extension 720! Jon Hansen fills in for Justin on a special Halloween episode! State Representative Chris Welch discusses his bill allowing college athletes in Illinois to be paid for the use of their names, images and likenesses passing the state House. The Daily Line‘s Heather Cherone gives us all the details about the ending of the Chicago teachers strike. And “Blockbuster” Blake Stubbs tells us about the scariest movies you have never heard of. All that plus Halloween history and some tricks and treats! Boo!

